Priest accused of sexually abusing cruise ship's massage technician

A man accused of sexually abusing a cruise ship worker was revealed to be a priest.

While traveling on a Carnival Cruise ship in August, the cruise passenger allegedly exposed himself to a massage technician and attempted to touch her.

Sexual abuse charges have been filed against Amal Samy of Mount Vernon, Ala., who is due in court on Nov. 13, Fox 10 reports. He denies any wrongdoing.

The incident reportedly occurred on the Carnival Fantasy cruise ship while it was at sea in August. The victim says that Samy attempted to touch her multiple times. He also allegedly exposed himself to her during the massage and asked her to perform a sexual act on him.

Samy denied removing his sheet during the massage, but did admit that he was naked underneath it, WKRG reports.

After news of the incident broke, it was revealed that Samy was a priest for the Archdiocese of Mobile, Ala.

In a statement obtained by WKRG, a spokesperson for the archdiocese said, “The Archdiocese of Mobile learned last week of the allegation against Father Amal Samy, H.G.N. Father Samy denies the allegation. The Archdiocese takes all such allegations seriously. It is our policy not to comment on pending legal matters.”

A representative for Carnival Cruise Line was not immediately available to comment on the incident.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.