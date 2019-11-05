Royal Caribbean cruise passenger suffering from internal bleeding is airlifted to North Carolina hospital

An elderly man suffering from internal bleeding was recently medevaced from a Royal Caribbean cruise off the coast of North Carolina, as the ship was traveling south from New York. The passenger was transported to a Greenville hospital for evaluation.

On Sunday, the US Coast Guard airlifted the man, his wife and a Royal Caribbean cruise ship doctor from the Anthem of the Seas, a press release from maritime law enforcement officials explained.

The group was picked up roughly 60 miles southwest of Cape Hatteras and transported to Vidant Medical Center in a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter.

The elderly man is said to have been suffering from complications related to internal bleeding. His current condition remains unclear.

The Anthem of the Seas ship had departed on Saturday from Brooklyn and was headed to Orlando, Fla. with stops planned at in the Bahamas at Royal Caribbean’s CocoCay island and in Nassau, USA Today reports.

A spokesperson for the cruise line was not immediately available to offer further comment on the news of the Nov. 3 incident.

In other recent Royal Caribbean headlines, a woman was recently banned for sailing with the cruise line for life after climbing over a balcony railing to take a swimsuit selfie in October.

A rep confirmed that the passenger was later kicked off the ship when it eventually docked in Jamaica for the reckless stunt and has been barred from sailing with Royal Caribbean ever again.