Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airports
Published

Post office at Tampa International Airport evacuated due to suspicious package: report

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 24 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A suspicious package found at the Tampa International Airport’s post office has prompted an evacuation, according to reports.

Authorities evacuated the post office on Wednesday morning, before Tampa Police sent in its bomb squad to assist, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

2-YEAR-OLD INJURED AT ATLANTA AIRPORT AFTER CLIMBING ON BAGGAGE CONVEYOR

A reporter with Bay News 9 said at least two employees at the post office were nauseated by “chemical odors” while sorting mail, though this has yet to be confirmed.

A representative for the airport was not immediately available to issue a statement.

The airport’s post office is not connected to the airport itself, according to Fox 13, and is not accessible by passengers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story.