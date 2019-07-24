Post office at Tampa International Airport evacuated due to suspicious package: report

A suspicious package found at the Tampa International Airport’s post office has prompted an evacuation, according to reports.

Authorities evacuated the post office on Wednesday morning, before Tampa Police sent in its bomb squad to assist, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

A reporter with Bay News 9 said at least two employees at the post office were nauseated by “chemical odors” while sorting mail, though this has yet to be confirmed.

A representative for the airport was not immediately available to issue a statement.

The airport’s post office is not connected to the airport itself, according to Fox 13, and is not accessible by passengers.

This is a developing story.