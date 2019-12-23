'Possessed' Jet2 passenger pleads guilty for violent outburst, threatening to kill

A “possessed” Jet2 airlines passenger pleaded guilty on Monday to endangering the safety of an aircraft and assaulting a cabin crew member, after threatening to “kill” everyone on board a June flight and attempting to open the emergency exit, which triggered a hijack alert.

On Dec. 23, Chloe Haines pleaded guilty in Chelmsford Crown Court in Chelmsford, England for her terrifying antics over the summer. On June 22, the 26-year-old Buckinghamshire woman made headlines when she caused chaos on a Jet2 flight, traveling from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman, Turkey, with her grandmother, The Sun reports.

Roughly 45 minutes after takeoff, Haines reportedly exploded with “aggressive, abusive and dangerous behavior” as she tried to open the plane’s emergency exit and physically lashed out at flight attendants.

Two Royal Air Force (RAF) fighter planes rushed to escort the commercial aircraft in making an emergency landing in Essex, England, while the woman was physically restrained for the rest of the trip.

Passengers described Haines as acting “possessed” and agreed that many people feared for their lives as the distraught woman screamed she was going to “kill everyone,” Metro reports.

On Monday, the woman reportedly “wept” in court as she pleaded guilty to endangering the aircraft and assaulting cabin crew worker Charley Coombe, according to the outlet. She reportedly denied a charge of drunkenness on an aircraft.

There was “no question that she was drunk” defense lawyer Oliver Saxby said, describing the charge of endangering the aircraft as the “more serious alternative.”

As of late, Haines has been “more fully” engaged with receiving help from Alcoholics Anonymous, Saxby said.

“On any analysis, she’s a troubled young person with a number of serious issues,” he said, revealing that “seventeen days before this [June] incident, she had been sentenced to a community order for not dissimilar offenses, not committed in the air but with alcohol and a loss of control.”

Sentencing has been adjourned until Jan. 24, Judge Charles Gratwicke said, but “all sentencing options remain open.” Haines is unable to fly out of an airport in the U.K. under her bail conditions in the meantime, the New York Post reports.

Video footage of the woman’s shocking outburst, shared to YouTube by the Sun, shows Haines indiscernibly screaming as she was restrained in a seat by others.

Soon after the incident occurred, she was also punished with a $106,000 fine and banned from flying with Jet2 for life.