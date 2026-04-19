Tourists could get slapped with fees as pricey getaway looks to cash in even more

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Yet another country in Europe is weighing a proposal to add tourist taxes and levies to visitors in an effort to raise money.

Already considered an expensive destination, Finland is now taking a closer look at how tourists pay their way.

The Finnish government has started drafting legislation that would allow municipalities to introduce a tax on tourists, part of a broader effort to boost revenue while easing the strain that travel places on local communities, according to a government statement.

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The Ministry of Finance confirmed that legal preparations are in progress for a system that would give cities and towns the option to charge visitors who are staying in paid accommodations.

The proposed tax would apply to international tourists and Finns traveling within their own country.

Finance Minister Riikka Purra said the plan is highly flexible. Rather than imposing a nationwide rule, the government would leave the final decision to local hands.

"The goal is a clear model, and municipalities would decide themselves whether to introduce it," Purra said in a statement.

If the proposal passes, the tax would be calculated as a percentage of the accommodation price, including hotels, holiday cottages and short-term rentals.

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Any revenue raised would stay within the municipality that collects it, offering local governments a new stream of funding to manage tourism-related costs.

Those costs include maintaining infrastructure, supporting public services and handling the wear and tear that comes with an influx of visitors.

Finland, if it makes this move, would not be breaking new ground.

Tourist taxes are common across Europe, with cities like Venice, Paris and Seville using similar systems to balance the benefits of tourism with its challenges.

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Finnish officials say their model would draw from these examples while tailoring their approach.

The move follows a study and consultations with industry stakeholders. Next, the proposal will be opened up for public feedback before entering a formal legislative process, according to a statement.

If approved, the law could take effect in 2027.

Then, municipalities could choose to add the tax to their 2028 budgets.

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Finland’s tourism industry hit a record high in 2025, marking a strong rebound from the pandemic-era downturn.

The country welcomed 5.1 million international visitors last year — a 5% increase from 2024 — according to Business Finland and Visit Finland. It is estimated that tourists spent more than $4 billion.

Officials say the surge is partly driven by the growing "cool-cation" trend, with travelers from Europe and North America heading north in search of fresh air and cooler temperatures, the "VisaHQ" blog reported.

Reddit users weighed in on the proposed tax.

"Finland is … one of the most expensive countries to visit because of its already sky-high taxes. … Introducing [a] tourist tax is not going to help get tourists," one commenter said.

"Sounds like Las Vegas. It's like $100 in taxes to rent a car, $15+ a night in just taxes for a hotel — every little thing they can soak tourists for they do," another Reddit user said.

Finland has carved out an identity as a destination for nature-driven travel, drawing visitors with its vast forests, pristine lakes and seasonal extremes.

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In the winter, travelers head to Lapland for Northern Lights viewing and snow activities.

In the summer, tourists love the long daylight hours, including the midnight sun.