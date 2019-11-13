Pigeon delays Aeroflot flight after sneaking into plane cabin, getting trapped on board

Early bird gets kicked out.

An Aeroflot flight was delayed after a pigeon managed to sneak on board and wreak havoc in the cabin before passengers had boarded.

Flight SU1730 flying from Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in central-eastern Russia, was due to leave at 5:10 p.m. on Nov. 9. However, the bird’s presence reportedly delayed the departure by more than 20 minutes while flight staff worked to capture the frightened fowl.

A video shared of the incident shows cabin crew members attempting to corral the bird to take it off the plane, while the bird escapes them by flying overhead. The bird snuck onto the plane while it was undergoing cleaning maintenance before the flight, The Sun reports.

Eventually, they were able to remove the pigeon from the plane.

No passengers were on board during the time of the incident.

Aeroflot did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but according to global flight tracker FlightRadar, the plane made a safe landing at its intended destination at 10:22 a.m. local time.

