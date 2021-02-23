Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOOD
Published

Philadelphia airport offers robot food delivery to travelers

Gita robots will be delivering food at PHL through April

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The future is now – at least at the Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

On Monday, the airport launched a robotic food delivery program using gita robots developed by Piaggio Fast Forward.

Each gita robot can hold up to 40 pounds in its cargo bin, where customers’ orders are kept.

TSA LISTS GUNS, SUSPICIOUS DEVICES AND A DEAD SHARK AMONG ITS ‘TOP 10 CATCHES’ OF 2020

"Now more than ever we are looking to be forward-thinking and innovative regarding our contactless ordering options," Megan O’Connell, PHL Food & Shops marketing and customer service manager, said in a statement. "Gita allows our guests to customize their experience by choosing how much or how little human interaction they want when having their food delivered."

The gita robots are a temporary addition to the airport’s existing contactless ordering program, which it launched in October in partnership with the AtYourGate delivery service. 

ALASKA AIRLINES MUST PAY $3 MILLION TO FAMILY OF ELDERLY WOMAN WHO DIED AT AIRPORT

When a traveler at PHL orders food from one of the airport’s restaurants or shops through OrderAtPHL.com, or the app, they can choose the robotic delivery option for a fee of $2.99, according to PhillyVoice.

The Philadelphia International Airport launched a robotic food delivery program using gita robots on Monday.

The Philadelphia International Airport launched a robotic food delivery program using gita robots on Monday. (Dave Rosenblum/Philadelphia International Airport)

Once their food is ready, the gita is loaded up and follows an AtYourGate employee through the airport – using visual sensors and Bluetooth – to the traveler who made the order. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The gita program started on Monday and will run through April, according to the Philadelphia airport.

The robot has also been piloted at other U.S. airports, PHL said in its announcement.

The gita robots use visual sensors to follow an AtYourGate employee through the airport to the person who ordered the food.

The gita robots use visual sensors to follow an AtYourGate employee through the airport to the person who ordered the food. (Dave Rosenblum/Philadelphia International Airport)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER 

"We think passengers and employees will be pleasantly surprised to see their AtYourGate delivery being handled by a robot," O’Connell said. "At the end of the pilot, we will look at feedback from customers and from the AtYourGate team members working with the gita to better understand how we can utilize gita in the future."

Once the gita arrives at a customer, the customer can open the cargo bin themselves and take out the food they ordered, PHL said in its announcement.

Once the gita arrives at a customer, the customer can open the cargo bin themselves and take out the food they ordered, PHL said in its announcement. (Dave Rosenblum/Philadelphia International Airport)

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.