TSA lists guns, suspicious devices and a dead shark among its 'Top 10 Catches' of 2020

They’re keeping our airports safe, one confiscated dead shark at a time.

On Tuesday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published a list of its top 10 "good catches" of 2020, detailing some of the very dangerous and very weird prohibited items that its officers detected throughout the year.

"Our Officers are real-life superheroes, helping keeping passengers safe as travel," the TSA noted in a Tuesday Twitter post that also featured a video clip describing each item, and where it was confiscated.

Among the top 10 things confiscated from travelers, TSA officers caught passengers carrying weapons including a slingshot (#10) and a book containing concealed knives (#9), as well as a few flashier prohibited items like a bundle of roman candles (#8) and a smoke grenade (#7).

But that’s when the list takes a turn for the weird, as TSA officers apparently needed to relieve a traveler of his dead baby shark, which was found floating in a chemical preservative deemed to be too dangerous for air travel (#6). In 2020, the TSA’s security personnel were also forced to disassemble what looked like a pipe bomb, only to find it was a "homemade humidor for a traveler’s cigars" (#5).

So, what could possibly top a dead shark and a lookalike pipe bomb? According to the TSA, some of the top prohibited "catches" of 2020 included: concealed marijuana in a shampoo bottle (#4); a long-barreled gun hidden in the lining of a suitcase (#3); and a suspicious electronic device which had the potential to inadvertently explode (#2).

And at #1? Well, it seems the TSA is playing fast and loose with the term "catch," as they’ve credited 2020's best "catch" to the two TSA canine handlers at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) "who caught each other" when they married in June.

"On June 25, 2020, two TSA handlers professed their fur-ever love for each other! How dog-gone cute is that?" the TSA once wrote of the couple’s wedding, which, again, somehow bested an "artfully concealed" handgun and a dead shark floating in dangerous chemicals.

But seriously, though, don’t ever try to conceal a handgun or dead shark in your carry-on. Never a good idea.