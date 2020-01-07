Pegasus Airlines flight skids off runway in Istanbul, temporarily shuts down airport

Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport was temporarily shut down on Tuesday after a Pegasus Airlines plane skidded off the runway amid reports of heavy rain throughout the Turkish city.

None of the 164 passengers were injured, the airline said.

“The Pegasus Airlines flight PC747, on a TC-CCK registered aircraft, traveling from Sharjah International Airport, UAE, to Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen, Turkey, on 7 January 2020 experienced a runway excursion after landing at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen,” Pegasus wrote in a press release shared Tuesday.

“All passengers and cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on-board. The necessary investigations have begun and we will continue to provide information with regards to any further updates.”

A representative for Pegasus Airlines was not immediately available to elaborate on the possible cause for the PC747’s “runway excursion.” The Associated Press reported that recent instances of storms and heavy rain had been disrupting transportation in the city.

Local reports indicate that the airport would be closed until 5 p.m. local time.

On Tuesday, airport officials were also working to remove the plane from the ground where it settled, as it had become “embedded in the earth,” according to an official who spoke with Reuters.

Pegasus Airlines has since announced additional flights after the airport reopens, on both Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, for any passengers affected. The carrier added that guests can change their bookings online.

Pegasus Airlines, meanwhile, had suffered a similar incident in Jan. 2018, after one of their jets skidded off the runway at Turkey’s Trabzon Airport, sending 168 passengers and crewmembers over the side of a cliff — and just barely avoiding a dip in the Black Sea.

The airline confirmed that there were no injuries as a result of the 2018 incident either, but passengers reported screaming and panic within the cabin.

