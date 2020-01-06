Delta flight slides off taxiway at Wisconsin airport amid 'icy conditions'

Over a hundred Delta Air Lines passengers experienced a slippery attempt at takeoff on Saturday, when their plane slid off the taxiway at a Wisconsin airport amid icy conditions.

Flight 1770 was bound for Atlanta and taxied for departure from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday, when it partially slid off the taxiway due to “icy conditions,” a spokesperson for the carrier told Fox News on Monday. A total of 101 passengers were aboard the Boeing 717-200, the Delta representative said.

Airport director Marty Piette told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that though conditions were icy that morning, it remains unclear if the frost is completely to blame for the incident. Airport personnel were aware of the inclement weather, he said, treating the taxiway with sand and alerting pilots of the slippery conditions.

"From an airport standpoint, we do everything we can to make conditions as good as they can be," Piette said.

After the mishap, customers were bused back to the air hub so that they could rebook on other flights, and they were given meal vouchers, the Associated Press reported.

No injuries were reported, and the plane was not damaged.

A Delta spokesperson further apologized for the incident, and said that the airline’s maintenance teams will continue to examine the plane for any signs of damage.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of Delta flight 1770. Our teams in Green Bay, Wis., quickly worked with airport officials to safely deplane customers onto buses to be re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft,” the representative said.

No other flights were canceled from the Green Bay airport on Saturday, the Press-Gazette reports.

