Family lands in Switzerland and realize they left passports on plane: 'We are just stuck now'

Nothing ruins the holidays like getting stuck abroad.

A family’s holiday vacation turned into a potential nightmare after they traveled abroad and allegedly left their passports on the plane. They say they didn’t realize the mistake until the plane had already taken off for another flight.

Victoria Walker and her family traveled from Manchester Airport on an EasyJet flight on Monday, SWNS reports. They flew to Switzerland for a ski trip.

Walker says she didn’t realize that the passports had been left on the pocket of the seat in front of them on the plane until they were approaching immigration control.

"My daughter completely forgot until we couldn't find them at border control but she was too scared to say,” she told SWNS. “By the time she told me, the plane had already left and was on the way back to Manchester."

By that point, there apparently wasn’t much the family could do.

"I can’t fault the Swiss Immigration at all, they were nothing but supportive and helpful,” she continued. “Immigration has allowed us into the country however we cannot leave as the UK will not accept us back into the country without passports.”

While Victoria has her driver’s license, she has no identification for her daughters.

"I am currently stuck in Switzerland, unable to fly home or even hire a car, along with my two children, one of which is a baby and the Embassy is now closed until the new year,” she explained. “We are just stuck now.”

Fortunately, a spokesperson for EasyJet confirmed to Fox News that the family’s passports have been found and say that the family is “not stranded.”

They released a statement that said, “We are doing everything possible to help to reunite the family with their passports which have been found as quickly as possible. We are working with them and the authorities so that they have the documentation they need for their return flight.”