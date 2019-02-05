Passengers stuck on delayed Ryanair plane for 6 hours without food or water, travelers claim

Around 200 Ryanair passengers are said to have been left stranded on their plane during a snowstorm, with no food, water or information for over six hours.

The aircraft was grounded on the tarmac at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague yesterday with the same group of airline passengers experiencing delays again today.

Flight FR2767 to Madrid was grounded at around 9 a.m. on February 3 with 189 passengers on board. Reports said that the snowstorm continually worsened, and there was no food or water available to offer passengers.

One Ryanair customer wrote on Twitter that several passengers suffered anxiety attacks on the packed plane while parents struggled with their young ones.

Reports said that the passengers were eventually allowed off the plane after six hours, and they ventured out into the snow and howling winds. They reportedly spent the night in the airport and traveled to the Spanish capital today.

On social media, passengers complained that they were made to suffer temperatures of 14 degrees Fahrenheit. Others said they were "kidnapped" by the airline and not allowed to disembark the aircraft.

According one of the passengers, Argimiro Perez, those on board were delayed further on the flight today while the aircraft was being de-iced.

A spokesperson of Menzies Aviation, which provides services for Ryanair at the Prague airport, told local media yesterday that "the passengers will spend the night in the airport hotel," adding that they should depart at 10 a.m. on Monday morning.

However, by 10.44 a.m., passengers were still tweeting that they were on the tarmac.

Meanwhile, Vaclav Havel Airport officials announced that many flights had to be canceled or delayed due to the extreme weather conditions.

According to local media, the pilot of the Ryanair flight said that they were unable to successfully de-ice the plane's wings yesterday.

Passengers on board the flight finally arrived in Madrid today after around 26 hours of delays.

Ryanair issued a statement via Twitter Sunday, according to The Sun,

"Snow at Prague airport and slow de-icing services have caused delays," the statement reads.

"One of our flights has been canceled as the crew went out of hours. All customers have been provided with hotel accommodation and the flight will operate tomorrow.

"We apologize to impacted customers and we are working hard to operate all flights as normal."

A spokesperson for the airline told Sun Online Travel: "Snow at Prague airport and slow airport de-icing services caused a number of delays on Sunday (3 Feb) including this flight to Madrid. Crew opened the bars on-board and served refreshments, but the flight was regrettably canceled, as the crew went out of hours. All customers were provided with hotel accommodation and boarded a replacement flight, which departed to Madrid the following day.

"We sincerely apologized to all affected customers."

