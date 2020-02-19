Airline passengers spotted wearing full plastic coverings, gloves over coronavirus fears

Coronavirus fears have hit new highs recently when two passengers were seen covering their bodies completely in plastic while wearing face masks and gloves on a flight.

In footage uploaded to Twitter, the two are sitting next to each other in an aisle and middle seat. No one else in the three-second video appears to be wearing face masks or other such items.

“Currently behind me on the plane. When you super scared of #coronavirus #COVID2019,” the woman captured the unusual shot.

The anonymous pair were recorded by a fellow passenger, a Twitter user identifying herself as Alyssa, who was flying back from Sydney to Hamilton Island, the Daily Mail reported. The specific airline on which she was flying was not identified.

Reactions to the passengers' extreme precautions were split, with some claiming the two were correct to protect themselves. Others poked fun at the full-length plastic outfits.

Even though the passengers’ precautions seemed extreme to some, they were not the only ones going to great lengths to potentially guard against the virus. Pet owners in China have also taken to placing masks on their pets for added protection.

As of Wednesday, Australia had confirmed 15 cases of coronavirus in the country. Currently there have been more than 75,000 confirmed cases of the virus globally, and some 2,000 deaths.