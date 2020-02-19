Moroccan airline apologizes, takes 'firm' action against employees seen posing with porn actress on flight

Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has issued an apology and taken “firm” action against employees allegedly seen in a photo posing with a porn actress while on a flight.

The photo, which was taken on an unidentified flight in October 2019, reportedly shows a RAM flight attendant smiling next to adult film actress Valerie Kybad, who is facing away from the camera and is wearing a tank top and her underwear.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Though the incident happened last year, the photos recently went viral on social media and sparked controversy in Morocco, Morocco World News reported.

WOMAN BRINGS MINI SERVICE HORSE ON AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHTS AS DOT CONSIDERS BAN

The backlash prompted the national carrier to issue a statement “denounc[ing] irresponsible behavior.”

“Following the distribution of photographs showing an indecent situation aboard one of our planes, Royal Air Maroc apologizes to its customers for these images which have menaced the reputation and values of the company,” a RAM spokesperson said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

“Following an in-depth investigation which demonstrated the isolated nature of this incident, Royal Air Maroc reacted with the utmost firmness in regards to the people involved and reserves the right to take all legal actions to fix the damage suffered.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement went on to “firmly condemn” the behavior of the employees involved, while praising its crew of “thousands of women and men totally dedicated to their mission in the service of our customers and our company.”