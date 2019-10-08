Newark Airport passenger tried to bring large sword on plane

You can’t board with a sword, sir.

A Brazil-bound traveler passing through a New Jersey airport was recently scolded by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials for trying fly with a large sword as a carry-on item.

EASYJET PASSENGERS KICKED OFF FLIGHT AFTER THROWING PUNCHES IN CABIN, GETTING PLANE DIVERTED: 'IT WAS BEDLAM'

On Friday, an unidentified man heading to São Paulo brought the weapon in a box to a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport’s C Terminal, TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told Fox News.

“He said he thought he could travel with it as a carry-on item because of its value. Of course, no weapons can travel in the cabin of a plane regardless of value,” Farbstein said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Doesn't matter to TSA how much the weapon is worth. No weapons should be brought in the cabin of a plane," she later added on Twitter.

Complying, the passenger checked the blade with his airline for safe transportation. The sword traveled to South America in the belly of the aircraft, in accordance with safety regulations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

According to the TSA’s official policy on the weapon, swords are forbidden in carry-on bags, but are allowed to be transported in checked bags.

To ensure safe shipping through the entire journey, “any sharp objects in checked baggage should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors,” the TSA notes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other notably kooky items that security screeners have flagged at Newark airport this year include a golden grenade and a pet snake.