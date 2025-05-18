Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Paleontologists discover 'moth-like' predator that lived 506 million years ago

The Mosura fossil reveals unique body segments never before seen in its extinct group

Andrea Margolis
Canadian paleontologists recently discovered Mosura fentoni, a 506-million-year-old predator resembling a moth. The discovery offers insights into extinct radiodonts' anatomy. (Source: Royal Ontario Museum)

Paleontologists recently discovered a 506-million-year-old "moth-like" predator that lurked in prehistoric Canada.

In a press release from the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), officials identified the creature as Mosura fentoni, an extinct anthropoid, as news agencies including SWNS reported. (See the video at the top of this article.) 

The museum reported that most of the Mosura fossils were collected by ROM paleontologists at Raymond Quarry in Yoho National Park in British Columbia. 

'WELL-PRESERVED' BABY MAMMOTH DATING BACK TO ICE AGE DISSECTED BY SCIENTISTS: PHOTOS

Most were found between 1975 and 2022.

"Mosura fentoni was about the size of your index finger and had three eyes, spiny jointed claws, a circular mouth lined with teeth and a body with swimming flaps along its sides," the museum noted. 

Artistic rendering of mosura fentoni

Mosura fentoni was an extinct anthropod that lived 506 million years ago, according to experts. (Royal Ontario Museum)

"These traits show it to be part of an extinct group known as the radiodonts, which also included the famous Anomalocaris canadensis, a meter-long predator that shared the waters with Mosura."

What makes the discovery so interesting to researchers is that Mosura had an abdomen-like body region made up of multiple segments at its back end – which had not been previously observed in any radiodonts.

ANCIENT SETTLEMENT REVEALS REMAINS OF 1,800-YEAR-OLD DOG, BAFFLING EXPERTS: ‘PRESERVED QUITE WELL’

Joe Moysiuk, a curator of paleontology and geology at the Manitoba Museum, said Mosura had 16 of these segments, all lined with gills.

"This is a neat example of evolutionary convergence with modern groups, like horseshoe crabs, woodlice and insects, which share a batch of segments bearing respiratory organs at the rear of the body," Moysiuk described.

Ancient fossil of predator

Fossils show the details of Mosura's internal anatomy – including its nervous system and digestive tract. (Royal Ontario Museum)

The museum reported that the species has been nicknamed the "sea-moth" by field collectors based on its moth-like attributes.

"This inspired its scientific name, which references the fictional Japanese kaiju also known as Mothra. Only distantly related to real moths – as well as spiders, crabs, and millipedes – Mosura belongs on a much deeper branch in the evolutionary tree of these animals, collectively known as arthropods," the statement added.

Instead of arteries and veins, Mosura's heart pumped blood into large internal body cavities called lacunae. 

Interestingly, the fossils show details of Mosura's internal anatomy – including its nervous system, circulatory system, and digestive tract. 

ROM curator Jean-Bernard Caron said that "few fossil sites in the world offer this level of insight into soft internal anatomy."

Yoho National Park

Most Mosura fossils were found at Yoho National Park in British Columbia, Canada. (iStock)

"We can see traces representing bundles of nerves in the eyes that would have been involved in image processing, just like in living arthropods," the expert added. 

"The details are astounding."

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.