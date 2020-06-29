The opening of Nintendo-themed park at Universal Japan to be delayed: report

It might be a little longer before Universal Studios Japan gets super.

Reports have surfaced that the opening of a Nintendo-themed attraction at Universal Studios Japan will be delayed due to concerns over the coronavirus. A new opening date has not been revealed.

Construction on the area is almost complete and a 2020 opening is still possible, Bloomberg reports.

Part of the reason for the delay is due to the fact that the new attraction is expected to draw large crowds, NHK reports. Due to the ongoing pandemic, however, the theme park has made it a priority to avoid creating large crowds and close-contact settings.

In January, Fox News reported that Universal had released a teaser video, along with a press release, that revealed details about the new park.

"Think of Super Nintendo World as a life-size, living video game where you become one of the characters,” said Thierry Coup, the senior vice president and chief creative officer of Universal Creative. “You’re not just playing the game; you’re living the game, you’re living the adventure.”

Another fun feature of the park, according to the press release, involves the interactive attractions activated by a Power Up wristband, which syncs up with a smartphone app and allows guests to participate in interactive games against other guests, or collect digital “coins” throughout the park, among other challenges and gameplay opportunities.

A few weeks later, it was also revealed that a Nintendo-themed park would be coming to Universal Orlando. At the time, it was reported that the new park is scheduled to open in 2023 and will be the fourth park at Universal Orlando (the other three are Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay).