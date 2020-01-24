Super Nintendo World coming to Universal Orlando, too

Much in the same way that he keeps overtaking the Mushroom Kingdom — and head-butting their brick structures into oblivion, we should add — Mario will soon be taking over part of Universal Studios Orlando.

Executives at Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, announced in a recent earnings call that the upcoming fourth park at Universal Orlando will be Nintendo-themed.

News of the new park comes less than two weeks after Universal Studios Japan revealed additional details of its Super Nintendo World, set to open in Osaka this summer. Plans for a Nintendo-themed area at Universal Studios Hollywood is already underway.

Comcast’s executives had long remained mum about details of the fourth Universal Orlando park when it was first announced last August, but finally revealed the park’s theme on the Thursday call. Aside from the Nintendo aspect, what’s currently known is that the new area will be located a few miles from the main Universal Orlando campus, and encompass 750 acres, the Associated Press reports.

The new park, which is part of a larger expansion of Universal Orlando, is scheduled to open in 2023.

Universal Orlando currently boasts three parks: Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay. The theme park already features attractions based on Universal Pictures, such as “Jaws” and “Back to the Future,” as well as attractions based on Marvel characters and the Harry Potter franchise.