Influencers face backlash for 'tragedy tourism' during Hurricane Melissa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many TikTok and Instagram videos are sparking backlash as influencers traveled to Jamaica amid Hurricane Melissa.

One TikToker with over 150,000 followers posted a video showing herself traveling to Jamaica during the historic Category 5 storm.

"Hurricane Melissa out here messing with my vacation," said the text on the video.

TEXAS HONEYMOONERS TRAPPED IN JAMAICA AS CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MELISSA SLAMS ISLAND

Another video showed two frozen cocktails with the caption, "Pretending there’s not a category 5 hurricane hitting Jamaica."

The videos now appear to have been deleted.

Another traveler with 680,000 followers was seen posting videos in "hurricane fit check" videos, receiving thousands of reactions.

Hundreds of other TikTokers took to the comments section to voice their opinions about the sensitivity of the videos.

URGENT ADVISORY FOR SAFARI DESTINATION WARNS OF 'TERRORIST VIOLENCE' AND RISK OF 'UNREST'

"This generation is so unserious," said one user.

Another user wrote, "You have no idea what you are about to go through. Be safe."

"You are entirely surrounded by windows that are not boarded up. Why is that," cautioned a user.

A TikToker wrote, "This is so out of touch."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Terrible hurricane outfit if you’re gonna be navigating broken glass and nails and flying debris," commented one user. "You have no idea what you’re up against."

Another person wrote, "I’m so glad you guys are in good spirits and staying positive."

Steamboat Institute fellow and social media critic Brad Polumbo told Fox News Digital that this is an example of "tragedy tourism."

"The rise in tragedy tourism where wanna-be influencers exploit catastrophes for content is just despicable," he said. "It takes attention and resources away from actual victims, and it monetizes human trauma. It’s symbolic of everything that’s gone wrong with an attention-at-any-cost culture on social media."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said young people who engage in tragedy tourism may not realize they're profiting from suffering, as "ragebait and influencer culture" have become normalized on social media.

Polumbo said this trend is part of Gen Z and social media culture’s "broader fixation with attention as currency."

"Young people are incentivized to do anything for attention, no matter how insensitive, obnoxious or even unsafe it is," he said. "There are many examples of content creators literally dying during stunts they pulled for ‘content.'"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Intentionally flying into a hurricane’s path is just another example of this self-destruction trend," Polumbo added.

The scope of the disaster in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa is just starting to come into focus a week after the record-setting storm made landfall, Fox Weather reported.

It was the most powerful storm to directly hit Jamaica.

Officials in Jamaica said Monday that at least 32 people have been killed by Melissa and another eight unconfirmed deaths are being investigated, the same source noted.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Flooding from the storm has left at least 31 people dead in nearby Haiti, according to the country's Civil Protection Department, Fox Weather also reported.

It was the most powerful storm to directly hit Jamaica — and the first major hurricane to do so since 1988, according to Reuters.