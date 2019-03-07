Cruise passengers praise ship's crew, Coast Guard for rescuing plane-crash victims: 'Incredible work'

Passengers aboard the Regal Princess are singing the praises of Princess Cruises after the crew helped rescue of two plane crash survivors on Tuesday.

The cruise, which was en route to St. Thomas, was reportedly alerted of the victims by the U.S. Coast Guard and sent out a dinghy to retrieve the men as passengers aboard the Regal Princess watched and cheered from the ship’s deck.

“On a cruise and just watched @USCG and @PrincessCruises Regal crew rescue two people that ditched a light plane in the Atlantic Ocean,” one of the passengers remarked on Twitter, hashtagging his post with the word “#Heroes.”

“They were saved! Good job to the #uscoastguardand the #regalprincess crew!” wrote another who captured footage of the rescue.

The ship’s captain, Captain Stringer, later came over the intercom to inform passengers that both the pilot and his passenger were “doing good,” according to a witness.

“Just heard the captain say both people are doing well. We are back on our original course. Unbelievable outcome and incredible work by our captain and crew of the Regal @PrincessCruises,” she said on Twitter, adding “#Miracle.”

Princess Cruises soon confirmed the good news, stating on Tuesday that the victims were safe and the ship was continuing to St. Thomas.

The pilot and passenger had reportedly gone down approximately 23 miles off the coast of the Turks and Caicos, according to the Miami New Times. The FAA subsequently coordinated their rescue, and the Regal Princess’ crew and captain were alerted soon afterward.

"They recovered them with no injuries reported," a Coast Guard spokesperson confirmed.