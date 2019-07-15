Flight delayed after crew is allegedly sent photo of a 'suicide vest'

A photograph may have caused a delay that lasted several hours on a flight leaving Newark Airport.

A JetBlue plane scheduled to fly to Tampa, Fla., was evacuated early Saturday morning after flight attendants reportedly received a threatening photo before takeoff. All 150 passengers were forced to deplane and their luggage was rescreened.

The photo allegedly showed what appeared to be a suicide vest, News 6 in Orlando reports. The image was sent via AirDrop, a feature on Apple phones that allows them to send files via Bluetooth. This means that the culprit had to have been in the nearby vicinity. When the pilot was notified of the image, the plane returned to the gate and the authorities were contacted.

After several hours, the flight was cleared for departure around 11:30 a.m., Yahoo News reports.

A spokesperson for JetBlue told Fox News, “JetBlue flight 573 on July 13 from Newark to Tampa was delayed for additional security screenings out of an abundance of caution. The flight departed Newark at 11:27 a.m. and arrived in Tampa at 2:01 p.m.”

Fox News’ request for comment from Port Authority was not immediately returned.