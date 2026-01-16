New national park on 'edge of the world’ will be built in two years: See the stunning photos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chile is preparing to create a new national park to protect its endangered wildlife and unique ecosystems.

The park, Cape (Cabo) Froward National Park, would stretch some 370,000 acres.

It would be located on the Brunswick Peninsula, according to Reuters.

NATIONAL PARK WARNS AGAINST DANGEROUS CROWDING AND TRAFFIC AMID NEW VOLCANO ERUPTION

Forests, peatlands, glaciers and coastline can be found across the land.

Cape Froward sits at the southern tip of the Americas.

It's been called a park "on the edge of the world," a place where the Americas meet Antarctica.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The Brunswick Peninsula is located in Patagonia, bordering the Strait of Magellan and Otway Sound.

Wildlife coordinator Benjamín Caceres of Rewilding Chile, a nonprofit conservation foundation involved with the project, told Reuters the peninsula is a "mosaic of marine, coastal and land ecosystems."

"These are resilient places that maintain balance and create a refuge for species that are in danger of extinction," Caceres said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The land — considered a site of cultural and historical heritage — is in ancestral Kawésqar territory.

It's an area tied to early "end-of-the-world" exploration history, according to Rewilding Chile.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The park is home to the largest deer native to Chile, the endangered huemul deer. The stocky mammal has short legs, thick fur and large ears, according to Discover Wildlife.

Chile recorded 5,239,233 foreign tourist arrivals in 2024, according to government data.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The park is expected to be completed in two years.

Reuters contributed reporting.