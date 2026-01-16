Expand / Collapse search
New national park on 'edge of the world’ will be built in two years: See the stunning photos

Cape Froward National Park will protect 370,658 acres on Brunswick Peninsula, including endangered huemul deer

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Chile is preparing to create a new national park to protect its endangered wildlife and unique ecosystems.

The park, Cape (Cabo) Froward National Park, would stretch some 370,000 acres. 

It would be located on the Brunswick Peninsula, according to Reuters.

Forests, peatlands, glaciers and coastline can be found across the land.

Cape Froward sits at the southern tip of the Americas. 

glacier Cape Froward National Park

Cape Froward National Park would stretch about 370,000 acres and would be located on the Brunswick Peninsula.  (Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza)

It's been called a park "on the edge of the world," a place where the Americas meet Antarctica.

The Brunswick Peninsula is located in Patagonia, bordering the Strait of Magellan and Otway Sound.

Cape Froward National Park aerial shot

Forests, peatlands, glaciers and coastline can be found across the land. (Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza)

Wildlife coordinator Benjamín Caceres of Rewilding Chile, a nonprofit conservation foundation involved with the project, told Reuters the peninsula is a "mosaic of marine, coastal and land ecosystems."

whale jumping Cape Froward National Park

"These are resilient places that maintain balance and create a refuge for species that are in danger of extinction," said a wildlife expert.  (Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza)

"These are resilient places that maintain balance and create a refuge for species that are in danger of extinction," Caceres said.

The land — considered a site of cultural and historical heritage — is in ancestral Kawésqar territory.

Cape Froward National Park aerial shot

Chile recorded foreign tourist arrivals in 2024.  (Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza)

It's an area tied to early "end-of-the-world" exploration history, according to Rewilding Chile.

The park is home to the largest deer native to Chile, the endangered huemul deer. The stocky mammal has short legs, thick fur and large ears, according to Discover Wildlife.

dolphin swimming in water Cape Froward National Park

Cape Froward National Park is expected to be completed in two years. (Reuters/Pablo Sanhueza)

Chile recorded 5,239,233 foreign tourist arrivals in 2024, according to government data.

The park is expected to be completed in two years.

Reuters contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

