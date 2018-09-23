New Jersey fair Ferris wheel stuck, 7 rescued

Authorities say seven riders were rescued from a stuck Ferris wheel at a New Jersey county fair.

Gloucester Township police say they were called to assist the fire department after the malfunction was reported Saturday at the Camden County Fair.

Police say the occupied seats were at various heights, with one at the top "approximately 40 feet (12 meters) off the ground." The Blackwood Fire Company told NJ.com that about six of the riders were children.

Fire crews used a tower ladder to rescue them. Police said all remained calm and were in good spirits. No injuries were reported.

Officials say the ride had been inspected earlier in the day. The owner is now making repair arrangements.

Police earlier tweeted out that the riders "will have a great story to tell later."