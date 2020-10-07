Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus cases linked to beer fest in North Carolina, attendees urged to get tested

The event involved 'very few masks' and 'very little social distancing,' one health official said

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Attendees of a recent beer fest in North Carolina should consider getting tested for COVID-19 after at least two coronavirus cases were connected to the event, according to a local report.

Those who attended "Mecktoberfest" at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery in Charlotte from Sept. 25 to 27 may have been exposed to the virus, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told county commissioners on Tuesday, the Charlotte Observer reported. 

“There were thousands of people there. Those folks need to be tested,” Harris said, according to the newspaper.

The event, Harris said, involved “very few masks” and “very little social distancing.”

A video from local news station Fox 46 Charlotte shows a crowded beer garden, with few attendees wearing masks.

The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery “has always and will continue to work diligently to ensure that we comply with and adhere to all county, state and national health regulations and recommendations,” a spokesman for the establishment told the Charlotte Observer in a statement. He did not directly answer questions related to Harris’ warning, according to the newspaper.

“It is also perhaps the easiest place in town to enjoy a beer or a meal with friends while social distancing,” the spokesman added.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.

