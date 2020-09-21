New Orleans' Dixie Beer polls public on renaming company to be 'more inclusive'

Ideas, anybody?

The Dixie Brewing Company is asking the public for help in choosing a new brand name to reflect a more inclusive and unified future.

On Monday, the New Orleans-based brewery announced it would be seeking public feedback until Sept. 25 for original suggestions to rebrand the business and its products, according to Fox 8.

“Join us on our journey to make the next 113 years as special as the past 113 years has been,” a name suggestion webpage reads, asking fans to submit their best pitches and explain what makes the ideas great.

SEATTLE HOMEOWNER DISCOVERS BOOZY SECRET HIDDEN FOR 87 YEARS AFTER TEARING OPEN HER WALLS

According to the outlet, the company has launched the initiative to “embrace a more inclusive, culturally-aware and socially conscious future.”

"Dixie” is a nickname for the southern U.S. states that formed the pro-slavery Confederacy in 1860, and started the Civil War. Critics have denounced the term as racially insensitive.

Calls to rebrand products and logos with problematic histories and racist connotations have swept the globe following the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The rebranding of Dixie Brewing and all Dixie-branded products was first announced in June by brewery owner Gayle Benson, who also owns the New Orleans Saints of the NFL and New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The company was compelled to make a change “following the nation’s conversations about systemic racism and social justice issues that have caused immeasurable pain and oppression of Black and Brown communities,” the brewery explained in a Monday statement, according to Fox 8.

“As the country continues to evolve, Dixie found it necessary to reflect on its brewery’s role in making New Orleans more united, strong and resilient for future generations. The options are endless for the iconic brewery in a city rich in culture, diverse backgrounds, and unique dialect,” Dixie Brewing said.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Moving forward, the Big Easy brewery reportedly plans to reveal its new name next month, with a larger brand rollout for Mardi Gras in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.