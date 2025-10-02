Nation's capital defies shutdown chaos with bold 'DC is open' push to lure tourists back to city

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the federal government still shut down since Oct. 1, 2025, Washington’s official tourism bureau is reminding Americans to visit the city through its "DC is Open" campaign.

The nation’s capital "remains open and ready to welcome visitors, with so much to see, do, eat and experience," the campaign says.

"The purpose is to amplify the message that despite the federal government shutdown, the city is open and continues to welcome business and leisure travelers," Destination DC (DDC) said in a recent press release.

Elliott L. Ferguson, II, DCC's president and CEO, said visitors should know most of the city’s attractions and experiences remain open.

"We understand that when the federal government shuts down, some visitors may assume DC does too, but that’s far from the truth," he said in a statement.

"Fall is a busy season for convention and leisure travel, so we’re spreading the word that visitors can still enjoy iconic attractions, stay in our incredible hotels, dine in our acclaimed restaurants and experience theater, sports, nightlife, arts and cultural events," he added.

The "DC is Open" campaign was first launched during the government shutdown of Oct. 2013. It recently launched in 2021 during the city’s post-pandemic recovery.

Private museums are unaffected by the government shutdown.

The release reminds tourists that all open-air parks and memorials on the National Mall remain open, though some visitor centers and ranger-led services are limited.

Private museums — such as the Museum of the Bible, Advancing the American Dream and the National Building Museum — are all unaffected by the shutdown.

The Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo are closed, however, per DDC.

Last year, 27.2 million people visited DC, spending $11.4 billion, according to DDC.

The tourism board is also reminding visitors about various ongoing sporting events, including those of the Washington Commanders and Washington Capitals.

Metro and public transportation are operating as normal and DC government services are continuing, including sanitation, schools, parks and ancillary services.

The DCC notes that "the National Mall isn’t closed, it’s just quieter."

It suggests ways for visitors to enjoy the city during this time.

"Walk from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial at sunrise when the marble glows gold. Circle the Tidal Basin to see the MLK and FDR Memorials reflected on still water," it says on its website.

"Join a private guide for a night tour when the monuments light up, or map your own route with a coffee in hand from Compass or Bluestone Lane."

The organization also says on its site, "Shutdowns don’t stop the brunch crowd. Sip a Rickey at POV atop the W Hotel, order cacio e pepe at L’Ardente or find a cozy patio in Shaw, like All-Purpose. For something classic, try oysters at Hank’s or a sit-down dinner at Old Ebbitt Grill. The best part? DC restaurants stay open and love local support right now."

The government shutdown is heading into a fourth week, with the GOP's federal funding plan stalled in the Senate, as Fox News Digital has reported.

The House GOP passed its federal funding plan on Sept. 19, a seven-week extension of fiscal year (FY) 2025 government spending levels, called a continuing resolution (CR).

It was aimed at giving congressional negotiators more time to strike a longer-term deal on FY 2026 spending. But Democrats have wanted any deal to include an extension of COVID-19 pandemic-era Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of December.

