Mom writes open letter to 'annoyed' airline passenger after flight with young daughter

A parenting blogger who recently flew cross-country with her young daughter penned an open letter to the “annoyed” passenger in front of her.

Stephanie Hollifield, of the website Momstrocity, wrote about the uncomfortable experience on her Facebook page.

“To the Gentleman on Flight 1451, I first noticed you when you sighed loudly as you laid eyes on me and my toddler boarding the plane,” she wrote.

“From the over dramatic huffs and puffs you let out as we buckled in, it was clear that you were annoyed by our very presence.”

Hollifield explained that she was nervous to fly with her child and had spent weeks researching tips.

“I did everything in my power to keep her calm and quiet. I shushed her, and made sure her little feet didn’t kick your seat,” she wrote.

As soon as the plane took off, the little girl began to cry and scream. But despite her apologies to those around her, she said the man “did not let up with [his] mutters of annoyance and looks over [his] shoulder.

Luckily for Hollifield, a flight attendant showed her a little kindness that made her feel better.

“I was at the end of my rope, but then, an angel to the rescue — the flight attendant came by and gave my daughter a cup and straw to play with. And just like that, the screams stopped and my baby was suddenly content,” she wrote.

“The kind attendant told us, ‘It’s ok! Flying is tough on everyone, and you are both doing great!’”

The mom wrote that she knows kids can be a “nuisance” but they were doing the best they could to keep everyone happy. She then offered the man in front of her some advice.

“…next time you are forced to be near [a kid], I hope that you will be more like the flight attendant. I hope that instead of frustration and annoyance, you feel hope and goodness,” she wrote.