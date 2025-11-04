Expand / Collapse search
Medieval tower's collapse traps man, leads to 11-hour rescue mission with tragic outcome

Three other workers escaped without injury from $8M renovation project at former papal residence

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Firefighters spent 11 hours on Monday trying to rescue a worker who became trapped in a medieval tower after it collapsed during renovations in Rome, Italy.

Workers retrieved the man, identified as Octav Stroici, from the Torre dei Conti — but he died of his injuries shortly afterward, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Rescuers were attempting to use a first-floor window near where the man was positioned, but then had to retreat due to a cloud of debris and fears that the structure would further collapse.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER MASSIVE STONE RUINS FROM ANCIENT CITY THAT ONCE RIVALED ROME

Another approach on two ladders was also aborted, and a drone was sent up in their stead.

A crane with rescuers was also sent up with large tubes to help clear rubble out of the second-floor window.

rescuers medieval tower Torre dei Conti building collapse with clouds of debris

A worker has died after an 11-hour rescue operation from a collapsed medieval tower in Rome. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Stoici was pulled out of the building onto a telescopic aerial ladder, then was put into an ambulance.

"The operation lasted a long time because every time a part of the body was freed, there was additional rubble that covered it," said Lamberto Giannini, prefect of Rome, according to AP.

Roberto Gualtieri, Rome's mayor, reportedly said workers were working very cautiously to avoid further collapses.

Three workers were rescued without injury after the collapse, with another person hospitalized and in critical condition. No firefighters were hurt during the rescue.

medieval tower Torre dei Conti building collapse with clouds of debris and on lookers

Rescuers began attempting to use a first-floor window, but had to retreat due to a cloud of debris and fears that the structure could further collapse. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Over 50 million visitors stayed overnight in Rome in 2024, according to the city's official tourism site.

The 13th-century tower was the residence of Pope Innocent III and his family. It has been closed since 2007.

Three workers were rescued without injury after the collapse, with another person hospitalized and in critical condition. No firefighters were hurt during the rescue on Monday. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

Workers were restoring the Torre dei Conti and planning a new museum in a nearly $8 million renovation project.

The tower survived an earthquake in 1349. It collapsed during the 17th century, according to AP.

medieval tower Torre dei Conti building collapse with clouds of debris

The tower survived an earthquake in 1349. It collapsed during the 17th century, according to AP. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

"I express deep sorrow and condolences, on behalf of myself and the government. … We are close to his family and colleagues at this time of unspeakable suffering," said Italy’s Premier Giorgia Meloni in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

