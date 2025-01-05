Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump meets with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago resort

'She's really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we’re just having dinner tonight,' Trump said of Meloni

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published | Updated
President-elect Trump appeared Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump appeared at a screening of a documentary detailing challenges some conservative lawyers say they face in the legal system.

He entered the grand ballroom around 7 p.m. and returned about two hours later after eating dinner.

Trump at a campaign event

President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a news conference at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"This is very exciting," Trump told the crowd of Meloni.

"I'm here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy," he continued. "She's really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we’re just having dinner tonight."

Other notable people in attendance for the screening of the documentary include his pick for his incoming administration's Secretary of State, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, and his selection for national security adviser, Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, as well as his choice for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.

Giorgia Meloni at a G7 meeting

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to the media during the closing press conference of the G7 Summit on the final day of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 15, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. (Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Meloni's visit to Trump's resort comes after other world leaders met with the president-elect in Florida. 

Argentina's President Javier Milei was the first world leader to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his Election Day victory in November, followed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who each traveled to the Sunshine State to meet with Trump.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni arrives in the courtyard of the Italian government office, Chigi Palace, to meet Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in Rome, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

President Biden is set to travel later this week to Rome to meet with Meloni and then Pope Francis. The White House said Biden's meeting with Meloni will "highlight the strength of the U.S.-Italy relationship" and will include the president thanking the prime minister "for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

