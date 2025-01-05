Trump meets with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago resort

President-elect Trump appeared Saturday with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Trump appeared at a screening of a documentary detailing challenges some conservative lawyers say they face in the legal system.

He entered the grand ballroom around 7 p.m. and returned about two hours later after eating dinner.

"This is very exciting," Trump told the crowd of Meloni.

"I'm here with a fantastic woman, the prime minister of Italy," he continued. "She's really taken Europe by storm, and everyone else, and we’re just having dinner tonight."

Other notable people in attendance for the screening of the documentary include his pick for his incoming administration's Secretary of State, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, and his selection for national security adviser, Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz, as well as his choice for Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent.

Meloni's visit to Trump's resort comes after other world leaders met with the president-elect in Florida.

Argentina's President Javier Milei was the first world leader to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago after his Election Day victory in November, followed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who each traveled to the Sunshine State to meet with Trump.

President Biden is set to travel later this week to Rome to meet with Meloni and then Pope Francis. The White House said Biden's meeting with Meloni will "highlight the strength of the U.S.-Italy relationship" and will include the president thanking the prime minister "for her strong leadership of the G7 over the past year."

