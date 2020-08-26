Influencer's sunset video from Santorini shows maskless crowds congregating at tourist spot

An influencer recently revealed to her followers that not all tourists in Greece ‒ and possibly even some locals ‒ are observing the World Health Organization’s recommendation to wear masks as a means of protection from the coronavirus.

“We went to watch the famous Santorini sunset,” Katie Giorgadze, 27, wrote in an Instagram post that showed maskless crowds congregating at the Castle of Oia. “This is the [behind-the-scene] that most of the influencers didn’t show you! But in reality, the locals told us that this place is much less crowded than in previous years.”

Giorgadze did note that the crowds waned after sunset, but hundreds of commenters claimed they were shocked at the lack of protective face masks.

“This gave me so much anxiety with this virus going around,” one Instagram user commented.

“…You know I love your feed. But the video is very frightening to me, since I live in Greece,” another user shared. “After the country was opened to tourist season.. every day more and more corona patients... Not good news.”

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Greece stands at 9,280 as of Wednesday evening, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard. More than 240 people have died in the country due to complications with the respiratory virus.

Moreover, the country broke its record for the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day this week on Aug. 23, which saw 283 people test positive.

Giorgadze did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. In an interview with Insider, Giorgadze said she and her husband felt safe during their work trip to Greece, but tried their best to keep their distance from other travelers at Oia.

"If we compare the level of precautions taken in Greece with Italy, people on the streets were much more relaxed in Greece," she told Insider. "Unlike Italy, wearing a mask was not forced on tourists inside buildings and on streets, but since everyone was keeping distance I guess it was OK — except during the sunset in Santorini."

