Greece will reopen to tourists from 29 countries beginning June 15, will conduct random testing

Greece will begin lifting its coronavirus lockdown for business and travel ahead of the peak summer tourism season, officials announced Friday.

Visitors from 29 approved countries can begin flying to the Mediterranean nation on Jiune 15. Random testing of visitors will be conducted upon entry and the government will monitor any changes to the infection rates. The list of countries is expected to be updated before July 1, the tourism ministry said.

The approved countries are Germany, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Cyprus, Israel, Switzerland, Japan, Malta, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Australia, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Albania, Estonia, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Hungary, South Korea, Serbia, Montenegro, Romania, Slovenia, Slovakia, Czech Republic and Finland.

Greece relies heavily on tourism to keep its economy healthy and recovering from a decade-long crisis that finally ended in 2018..

Officials imposed a nationwide lockdown in Greece on March 23, which helped to keep the number of COVID-19 cases below 3,000, but ground the country's tourism and business sectors to a halt.

Just 175 people are confirmed to have died from the coronavirus in Greece.