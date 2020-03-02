Marriott, Hilton offering to waive cancellation fees amid coronavirus outbreak

Marriott International and Hilton Worldwide Holdings are offering to waive cancellation fees for hotel guests with reservations in areas of the globe experiencing ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19.

Last week, Marriott International extended its cancellation-fee waivers to travelers with upcoming bookings at properties in South Korea, Japan and Italy through March 15. The hotel chain had previously extended the waivers to guests in mainland China, as well as Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

TRAVELING AMID THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“We are closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization’s statements regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and following guidelines from these agencies and the local health departments,” Marriott International wrote in an updated statement shared late last week. “The wellbeing of our guests and associates is of paramount importance.”

In addition, Marriott International is also waiving cancellation fees for those traveling outbound from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan and Italy “to other Marriott destinations globally” through March 15.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Hilton, too, has announced a policy to “assist guests whose travel may be impacted by the novel coronavirus,” offering waivers for cancellations or modifications for guests traveling to, throughout, or from China, Italy, South Korea or Saudi Arabia.

Those traveling to, through or from China, South Korea or Saudi Arabia with bookings scheduled before March 31 are eligible to cancel or change Hilton reservations without incurring fees; those traveling to, through or from Italy with bookings scheduled before March 8 are eligible to cancel or change without incurring fees.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“The health and wellbeing of our guests, team members and all who visit our properties is Hilton’s highest priority,” Hilton wrote in a statement late last week.

“We are actively monitoring novel coronavirus (COVID-19) updates from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and will continue to respond based on the best advice of governments, public health authorities, and medical professionals.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Monday morning, the COVID-19 virus had infected over 89,000 and killed more than 3,000 around the globe.