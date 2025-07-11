Marla Maples wants cleaner skies in America as EPA pushes ban on weather altering

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the recent catastrophic flooding in Texas, concerns have been raised by many about the potential use of weather modification methods, prompting the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and members of Congress to investigate and promise transparency on the controversial issue.

Marla Maples, co-founder of Global Wellness Forum (GWF) and a MAHA backer based in Palm Beach, told Fox News Digital she's been a longtime advocate of raising awareness about and putting a stop to weather modification. (See the video at the top of this article.)

"Weather modification is the human attempt to control the skies — to alter natural weather patterns through aerosol sprays of various particulate matter such as aluminum, strontium, barium and other particulate matters," said Maples. "Cloud seeding uses silver iodide to enhance precipitation and there’s also frequency-based technologies used."

RAINMAKER CEO ADDRESSES CONCERNS ABOUT CLOUD SEEDING AFTER TEXAS FLOODS

Maples was among those who helped get Florida Senate Bill 56 passed. It prohibits the release of chemical compounds that affect the temperature, weather, climate or intensity of sunlight. At least 24 states have introduced similar legislation.

On July 1, 2025, Florida became the first state to criminalize geoengineering and weather modification when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law.

"Just think, when such practices are done without public knowledge or consent, we must ask: Who decides what happens in our shared atmosphere?" said Maples.

"While these technologies exist, many are deployed without strict regulations, public oversight or informed consent."

Maples believes there should be transparency, safety and public participation in decisions that affect the environment and public health.

Heeding Gov. DeSantis' call after he signed SB 56, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier wrote to public-use airports on Monday informing operators of the new law.

The law in Florida now "requires all ‘public-use airports’ to report on geoengineering and weather modification activities."

"Injecting our atmosphere with novel chemical compounds to block the sun is a dangerous path, especially in Florida, where sunshine is our most valuable resource," wrote Uthmeier.

"Furthermore, as our hearts break for the victims of the flash floods in Texas, I can’t help but notice the possibility that weather modification could have played a role in this tragedy."

WHITE HOUSE TO STUDY RELEASING AEROSOLS INTO THE ATMOSPHERE TO COUNTER CLIMATE CHANGE

He said the law now "requires all ‘public-use airports’ to report on geoengineering and weather modification activities."

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, recently told reporters in relation to the Texas flooding tragedy that "to the best of my knowledge, there is zero evidence of anything related to anything like weather modification."

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin recently announced two new online resources designed to address public questions and concerns about contrails and geoengineering.

"I tasked my team to compile everything we know about contrails and geoengineering to release to you now publicly," wrote Zeldin in an X post. "I want you to know EVERYTHING I know about these topics, and without ANY exception."

Contrails are condensation trails formed from planes, while geoengineering is an effort to deliberately alter the Earth's climate, such as through cloud seeding.

"I tasked my team to compile everything we know about contrails and geoengineering to release to you now publicly."

Many believe some contrails have chemicals and/or other substances that alter the environment for weather modification purposes – which the EPA hopes to investigate in the push for transparency.

THE GROSS REASON AIRPLANE PASSENGERS MIGHT WANT TO AVOID USING THE WATER ON FLIGHTS

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., recently shared her proposal for a bill to prohibit "the injection, release or dispersion of chemicals or substances into the atmosphere for the express purpose of altering weather, temperature, climate or sunlight intensity."

Rainmaker Tech Corporation CEO Augustus Doricko, in a recent appearance on "The Will Cain Show," shared how his company adds 50 grams of silver iodide per operation, touching on public concerns.

"I have yet to see any sufficient evidence of a malevolent conspiracy of someone releasing toxins into the atmosphere in those long streaky tracks in the upper atmosphere," said Doricko.

"A lot of what I've seen seems to suggest those are condensation trails formed by airplanes," he said.

SOME STATES IN THE US PRACTICE SOME FORM OF WEATHER MODIFICATION: DR. MICHIO KAKU

"Now, regardless of whether those are condensation trails or chemtrails — and I am entirely open to people presenting evidence of them being chemtrails of some kind, despite not believing them to be that now — if you see a long streak in the sky that has nothing to do with cloud, which relies on existing big puffy natural clouds raining a little bit more," he added.

"These aren't the skies that I grew up with in my small hometown in Georgia, when the clouds were big and puffy and the skies were bright blue."

Said Maples, "These aren't the skies that I grew up with in my small hometown in Georgia, when the clouds were big and puffy and the skies were bright blue. For years, I've been observing high-altitude airplanes creating streaks of white across the sky that linger all day, spread out like fine feathers and white out the beautiful sun."

The former wife of President Donald Trump and mother of Tiffany Trump said she believes side effects such as chronic diseases, threats to agriculture and lack of exposure to Vitamin D are all linked to geoengineering.

"When I see a lot of spraying in the sky, my mind is a little more foggy. My energy field is much lower. It's harder for me to focus," Maples told Fox News Digital.

Maples asked Americans to "observe how they feel after being outside seeking fresh air, and yet see a sky filled with these lingering streams."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Do you notice a dizzy feeling? Is your mind not as clear? Are you observing a lack of energy or unusual headaches, a sore throat, allergy symptoms?"

She suggested these are all questions people should be asking.

In a post on X, HHS Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared his support for states' efforts to ban geoengineering.

"Twenty-four states move to ban geoengineering [of] our climate by dousing our citizens, our waterways and landscapes with toxins," he wrote.

"This is a movement every MAHA [advocate] needs to support. HHS will do its part."

In a study by the University of Washington in 2021, researchers identified a link between air pollution and dementias.

Some insist ‘no evidence’

Experts, including those from Harvard University, have previously confirmed that aerosol injection technologies are not in use and are theoretical — saying they would be highly visible.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A Harvard University professor specializing in solar geoengineering said, according to a research site, "There is no evidence for the existence of chemtrails."

"If such a program existed at the scale required to explain the claimed amount of chemtrails, it would require thousands or perhaps tens of thousands of people," the site noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It would be extraordinarily hard to keep such a program secret because it would be so easy for a single individual in the program to reveal it using leaked documents, photographs or actual hardware," it continued.