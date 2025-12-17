Cruise line ambassador refutes 'nonsense' rumor about higher drink package limit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A rumor circulating online about drink packages aboard Carnival cruises has sparked discussions about drinking responsibly on cruises.

Carnival ambassador and cruise blogger John Heald debunked the rumor in a recent Facebook post.

"I won't share the posts, but it seems today that I am getting multiple posts from people quoting a certain Facebook page with many VIPS that we have, as of December 1st, increased the number of alcoholic drinks guests can purchase in a 24-hour period from 15 to 24," his message read.

FAMILY SUES ROYAL CARIBBEAN AFTER MAN ALLEGEDLY SERVED 33 DRINKS DIES ABOARD CRUISE SHIP

Heald went on to state, "This is not true. Please ignore what is being stated there and treat it as … nonsense."

When reached for comment, Carnival Cruises directed Fox News Digital to its drink packages site.

The company's program allows for up to 15 alcoholic drinks in a 24-hour period, from 6 a.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

"Carnival reserves the right to refuse service for any reason," the cruise line also states on its website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

It adds that guests may be limited to fewer than 15 drinks based on the staff's judgment and discretion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

About 37.7 million people were expected to cruise in 2025, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

A 35-year-old man died recently while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise after allegedly being served 33 alcoholic drinks.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The man’s family filed a lawsuit against the company after an autopsy ruled his death a homicide, Fox News Digital previously reported.

The suit claimed that within hours of the ship’s departure, crew members negligently served him at least 33 alcoholic drinks, after which he became intoxicated and increasingly agitated while trying to locate his cabin.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Security and crew members allegedly tackled and restrained the man while injecting him with the sedative Haloperidol and using three cans of pepper spray.