Louvre Museum reopens after 4-month coronavirus closure

The world’s most visited museum had been temporarily shuttered since March 13.

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
The Louvre Museum in Paris reopened on Monday after being closed for nearly four months amid the coronavirus health crisis.

The world’s most visited museum had been temporarily shuttered since March 13, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, per France 24.

Visitors watch oil on canvas of 1807 entitled Le Sacre de Napoleon by Jacques Louis David, at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

Visitors watch oil on canvas of 1807 entitled Le Sacre de Napoleon by Jacques Louis David, at the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

The home of the "Mona Lisa" has since implemented new health and safety restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, from limiting visitor numbers (with reservations required) and mandating face masks, the Associated Press reports.

Visitors watch oil on canvas entitled Le serment des Horaces, left, and Licteurs rapportant à Brutus le corps de ses fils, by Jacques Louis David in the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

Visitors watch oil on canvas entitled Le serment des Horaces, left, and Licteurs rapportant à Brutus le corps de ses fils, by Jacques Louis David in the Louvre Museum, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

According to the AFP, visitors must follow a guided path throughout the gallery and no coat rooms or snacks will be available. A queue system has also been created to establish social distancing around Leonardo da Vinci’s ever-popular "Mona Lisa" painting.

Now, about 70 percent of the legendary museum – at 484,000 square feet – is accessible for viewing once again, housing 30,000 of the Louvre’s vast trove of works.

Visitors take photos of the Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

Visitors take photos of the Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

“It's very emotional for all the teams that have prepared this reopening,” museum director Jean-Luc Martinez commented.

Visitors wait to see the Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

Visitors wait to see the Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

Martinez said that the Louvre was expecting about 7,000 people on reopening day. Before the pandemic, up to 50,000 per day toured the Louvre in the busiest summer months.

Visitors watch the Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

Visitors watch the Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa, in Paris, Monday, July 6, 2020. The home of the world's most famous portrait, the Louvre Museum in Paris, reopened Monday after a four-month coronavirus lockdown. (AP Photo/ Thibault Camus)

At present, visitors must reserve a time slot for their visit, and about 400 to 500 people will be allowed into the building every half-hour, per the Associated Press.

Last year, most of the Louvre’s 9.6 million visitors came from abroad.

The iconic museum has upped its social media presence during the closure, claiming to now be the most- followed museum in the world on Instagram, with over four million followers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak