Louvre Museum reopens after 4-month coronavirus closure

The Louvre Museum in Paris reopened on Monday after being closed for nearly four months amid the coronavirus health crisis.

The world’s most visited museum had been temporarily shuttered since March 13, the Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported, per France 24.

The home of the "Mona Lisa" has since implemented new health and safety restrictions in the fight against COVID-19, from limiting visitor numbers (with reservations required) and mandating face masks, the Associated Press reports.

According to the AFP, visitors must follow a guided path throughout the gallery and no coat rooms or snacks will be available. A queue system has also been created to establish social distancing around Leonardo da Vinci’s ever-popular "Mona Lisa" painting.

Now, about 70 percent of the legendary museum – at 484,000 square feet – is accessible for viewing once again, housing 30,000 of the Louvre’s vast trove of works.

“It's very emotional for all the teams that have prepared this reopening,” museum director Jean-Luc Martinez commented.

Martinez said that the Louvre was expecting about 7,000 people on reopening day. Before the pandemic, up to 50,000 per day toured the Louvre in the busiest summer months.

At present, visitors must reserve a time slot for their visit, and about 400 to 500 people will be allowed into the building every half-hour, per the Associated Press.

Last year, most of the Louvre’s 9.6 million visitors came from abroad.

The iconic museum has upped its social media presence during the closure, claiming to now be the most- followed museum in the world on Instagram, with over four million followers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.