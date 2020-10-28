Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

London Heathrow no longer Europe's busiest airport

Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport now top spot for most traffic across pond

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
The busiest airport in Europe is no longer in London. 

Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport has dethroned the U.K. 's Heathrow Airport for the No. 1 spot for having the most travelers in the country. This change comes as a result of fewer passengers flying through during the pandemic. 

Travelers to London's Heathrow airport have dropped more than 84%, its third-quarter earnings revealed. (iStock)

Heathrow said Wednesday in its third-quarter earnings that traveler numbers had dropped more than 84% and reported as much as $1.9 billion in losses during 2020 as a result of fewer passengers being tested for COVID-19 and travel restrictions during the pandemic. 

“For the first time, Paris Charles de Gaulle has overtaken Heathrow as Europe’s largest airport, with Amsterdam Schiphol and Frankfurt close behind,” Heathrow said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The three airport rivals have started routine COVID-19 testing, Heathrow noted in the earnings report. The U.K. government, meanwhile, announced plans to launch testing for passengers from high-risk countries by December in an effort to boost the economy. 

Heathrow reported 19 million travelers passed through the airport during the first nine months of 2020, slightly less than the 19.3 million passengers passing through Paris, the Financial Times reported. 

Pre-pandemic, Heathrow saw close to 80 million passengers per year.