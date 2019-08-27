Legoland guests stuck 30 feet in air in sweltering heat for 40 minutes

Everything was apparently not awesome at Legoland.

A family claims that a roller coaster got stuck while they were riding it, stranding them 30 feet in the air for about 40 minutes with no shade to protect them from the nearly 90-degree heat.

Danielle Hollins was riding The Dragon when the coaster came to a stop mid-ride, The Sun reports. According to her, this was after seven other rides broke down that same day, which caused longer than normal lines on the working attractions. The family theme park is located in Windsor, Berkshire in England.

After reportedly waiting in line for almost two hours only to have it break down, Hollins says her family was given “priority passes,” which they took to The Dragon.

VIDEO SHOWS YOUNG GIRL HIT IN THE FACE BY A BIRD WHILE RIDING ROLLER COASTER

"But just as we got to the top, the ride stopped leaving all of us stuck,” Hollins told The Sun. “It wasn't just us, there were lots of other small children. They had to escort us all down in twos or threes which was really scary. All the staff had safety harnesses but we had nothing.”

Hollins claims that she and other riders were stuck for more than 40 minutes in the sweltering heat. When she and her family were finally off the ride, she claims, Legoland offered them more priority passes.

“At the very least I think we deserve a refund for the four of us who paid $73 each,” she told The Sun. "My partner complained to customer services and they kept blaming the hot weather. It was forecast so they could have been more prepared."

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Legoland said, “We want everyone to always have the best possible experience with us and are sorry to hear some people experienced discomfort caused by the stoppage on the Dragon roller coaster on Sunday."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Unfortunately, over the course of any day at the Park, rides may stop due to technical issues or guest actions,” the statement continues, “and on the few occasions like this, where an evacuation is required, our only priority is to assist guests from our rides safely – and to do this as quickly possible. Our staff are highly trained on these procedures and at no point were any guests at risk."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In this case, the first guests left the ride within 15 minutes and everyone was off within 40 minutes,” the statement concludes. “We also communicated and reassured guests throughout the process including providing bottled water. Once off the ride guests were taken care of by our team until they were happy to get back to enjoying their day, and were provided with two fast track access passes for rides of their choice.”