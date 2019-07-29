Video shows young girl hit in the face by a bird while riding roller coaster

One way to make a roller coaster more exciting is to have birds fly directly at the passengers during the ride.

Footage uploaded to Facebook shows a young girl being struck in the face by a bird in the middle of the thrill ride. According to the post, the girl’s very amused family members couldn’t help but buy the hilarious footage as a souvenir.

Nicole Ormiston posted the footage to Facebook. In her post, she claims that the young girl, named Paige, was riding the DC Rivals Hypercoaster at the Warner Brothers Movie World park in Queensland. Paige was apparently riding with her uncle when the incident occurred.

“Paige just got hit by an ibis while riding front seat on the DC rival hypercoaster with Uncle Mitch,” Ormiston wrote. “She had feathers on her and a beak scratch on her right shoulder. She's completely shocked, a little bruised but ok. Not sure about the bird? How can you not buy that video?”

According to the Movie World website, the DC Rivals Hypercoaster is the “tallest, longest and fastest ride in the Southern Hemisphere. It features an 89-degree drop and has what it describes as the “world’s first non-inverted loops.”

Fortunately, it appears that Paige was not seriously injured during the incident. The footage does not include the audio from the moment, it appears as if Paige is shouting about getting hit the bird, along with what appears to be some foul language (understandable, given the circumstances).

It also appears that the collision did not ruin her enjoyment of the ride, as she laughs at several points during the footage.