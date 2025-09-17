Expand / Collapse search
Ancient Egypt

Legendary pharaoh's gold bracelet vanishes from popular museum, hunt for suspect underway

Officials circulate images of 3,000-year-old artifact to airports and border crossings

Andrea Margolis
Pharaoh's tomb discovered by archaeologists in Egypt Video

Pharaoh's tomb discovered by archaeologists in Egypt

Dr. Josef Wegner, Penn Museum curator who is based in Philadelphia, recently uncovered a groundbreaking discovery: an unknown pharaoh's tomb, dating back 3,600 years. (Credit: Josef Wegner for the Penn Museum)

A once-powerful pharaoh's priceless bracelet has been stolen from an Egyptian museum — putting officials on high alert.

The disappearance of the bracelet, which once belonged to Pharaoh Usermaatre Amenemope, was announced by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities on Sept. 17.

The artifact was stolen from the restoration laboratory of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

The Egyptian Museum, one of the country's most popular tourist spots, houses the world's largest collection of Egyptian antiquities.

The institution has over 120,000 artifacts in its collections.

Split image of pharoah mask, gold bracelet

Egyptian authorities announced the theft of a gold and lapis lazuli bracelet once owned by Pharaoh Amenemope. (Chesnot/Getty Images; Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities)

Officials circulated pictures of the bracelet, which is made of gold and strung with beads made of lapis lazuli, a blue stone prized in antiquity.

Amenemope ruled during the Third Intermediate Period, likely between 993 and 984 B.C., making the bracelet more than 3,000 years old.

"A specialized committee was also formed to inventory and review all artifacts present in the restoration laboratory."

It is unclear when the bracelet was stolen, and officials said that their announcements about the theft in early September were delayed "in order to provide a suitable environment to ensure the progress of investigations."

"The image of the bracelet has been circulated to all archaeological units at airports, border crossings, and seaports across the Republic," the tourism ministry said in a statement translated from Arabic to English.

Curators examining mask of Pharaoh Amenemope

The missing bracelet, believed to be more than 3,000 years old, once belonged to Pharaoh Amenemope. Here, curators are seen examining Amenemope's mask in 2023. (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The tourism ministry also referred the case to the police and the Public Prosecution, which is Egypt's national prosecutorial authority.

"The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities affirms that the delay in announcing the incident was intended to provide the appropriate environment to ensure the smooth progress of investigations," the statement added.

The theft of the bracelet comes as Egypt remains one of the world's most popular tourist places, attracting several million visitors per year.

Tourists at Egyptian Museum in Cairo

The Egyptian Museum in Cairo remains one of the country's most popular destinations for tourists worldwide. (Mohamed Elshahed/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The country's government recently revealed its plans to build a mega resort at Mount Sinai, the place where God gave Moses the Ten Commandments.

Archaeologists have also uncovered a variety of treasures – including ancient tombs – which officials hope will boost cultural tourism.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

