Las Vegas officials weigh banning criminal offenders from Strip to revive tourism

A disbanded court in Las Vegas may come back to life as lawmakers look to attract visitors to revive Sin City tourism.

Vegas tourism has continued to decline, with just over 3 million visitors in September, an 8.8% decrease from the same time last year, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCA).

A specialized court was created in 2022 to handle offenses such as petty theft, assault, drug violations and loitering, with penalties including banning offenders from the Strip for a year.

The Resort Corridor Court, however, was disbanded less than two years later after judges raised concerns about its legality.

Supporters of the unique court — mainly casino and resort owners — have backed an amendment to Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s new crime package, The Associated Press reported.

The Resort Corridor Court was the first and only of its kind — an entity just for crime outside tourist hot spots, AP said.

Nevada Resort Association president Virginia Valentine told the outlet the move to revive it is necessary.

"It’s important for the safety of our guests and for our employees in the workplace," said Valentine.

Workers' unions are also backing the amendment, calling for better safety practices.

Culinary Union Local 226 secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge told AP the court would help deter crime by protecting workers.

Pappageorge emphasized the importance of customer safety to sustain the local economy.

If tourists don’t feel safe and instead go to different areas, workers lose business.

Fox News Digital reached out to Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley for comment.

While violent crime is down 3.5% from the same time last year, shoplifting rose 12.6% and purse snatching went down 17.9%, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Rick Harrison of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas recently told Fox News Digital that, in his view, Las Vegas crime numbers are "skewed."

"You have all of Clark County here and that is the population you get, but sometimes you almost double the population, [given] the amount of tourists," said Harrison.

He added of the police, "I think Metro and Las Vegas do an unbelievably good job."

Republican Lombardo’s crime package, called the "Safe Streets and Neighborhoods Act," also proposes increased penalties for repeat offenders as well as a long list of crimes, including smash-and-grab robberies, possession of child pornography, assault and battery against hospitality employees, and DUIs involving death, according to AP.

It also would expand crimes such as stalking to include cyberstalking.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.