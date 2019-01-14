Teen presents Kansas TSA workers with free lunch amid government shutdown

One thoughtful teen from Wichita, Kan., was inspired to show her appreciation for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at her local airport – who are currently not being paid because of the ongoing government shutdown – by presenting the group with pizzas for lunch.

Aislynn Buckner and her mom, Amanda Buckner, walked into Eisenhower National Airport last Friday with 20 pizzas and six order of breadsticks, donated by their local Pizza Hut, as a special surprise for the TSA staffers on duty, KSN reports.

PASSENGER CARRIED GUN ONTO INTERNATIONAL DELTA FLIGHT FROM ATLANTA, REPORT SAYS

According to the outlet, 15-year-old Aislynn is “always looking for ways to give back to her community” and was inspired to research more about the government shutdown by her father, who is in the Air Force.

"When I first realized that the government had been shutdown and that the TSAs in the airport weren't getting paid, I thought maybe it would be nice to just get them lunch," the teen told the outlet. "I just felt bad, I was like 'I got to do this' — it just clicked in my mind.”

Aislynn says that the small gesture meant a whole lot to the TSA employees.

"They were really excited," she recalled of presenting the group with the lunch.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"Some of these ladies were almost on the verge of tears, so Ace got a lot of handshakes, we did a lot of hugging," mom Amanda agreed.

Moving forward, Amanda hopes that Aislynn’s example will inspire others to do good in their local communities as well.

"If a 15-year-old child can do this, imagine what a whole community could do," she mused.

According to KSN, the pizza lunch is not the first time Aislynn has gone out of her way to give back to the local community. The teenager is a 2018 Youth Ambassador for the LGBTQ community and has worked vocalizing for the group and to give back to Wichita in various ways.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are currently 80 TSA workers at Eisenhower Airport who are not being paid due to the shutdown, KSN reported on Jan. 7.