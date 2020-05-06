JetBlue thanking 100K health care workers with round-trip flight certificates

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

JetBlue Airways is saluting health care heroes for going above and beyond during the coronavirus pandemic by giving away 100,000 pairs of round-trip flight certificates to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines.

The low-cost carrier announced the promotion on Tuesday, encouraging the public to submit nominations through next week for a chance to win.

“JetBlue’s mission of inspiring humanity is stronger now more than ever,” Joanna Geraghty, president and COO of JetBlue, said of the news. “We applaud the health care workers who are helping us get through this challenging time and inspiring humanity along the way.”

“This is an opportunity for us to fly it forward and show our appreciation for the heroic efforts of medical professionals, first responders and public servants – not just here in our home of New York but around the country as well.”

Though the future of commercial air travel remains uncertain amid the global outbreak of COVID-19, JetBlue imagines that these hard working heroes can use the tickets for a vacation “when the time is right.”

To launch the program, the airline is giving away pairs of round-trip flight certificates for 10,000 health care employees in the Mount Sinai Health System (including Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island campuses) as well as NYC Health + Hospitals, the largest public health care system in the U.S.

JetBlue will also award 90,000 more health care workers with pairs of round-trip flight certificates through the promotion.

Nominate your health care heroes on the airline's website for a chance to win one of the sets of tickets. But hurry — the submissions for the giveaway close on May 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The airline also disclosed on Twitter that winning recipients will have to pay taxes and fees.