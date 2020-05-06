Allegiant Air to provide free 'health and safety kits' on all flights amid pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Allegiant Air is going the extra mile to ensure passengers feel comfortable in the high skies with the distribution of free “health and safety kits” on all flights, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The low-cost carrier told customers on Sunday that the complimentary health and safety kits will start being distributed to passengers this week. The personal provisions, which include a single-use face mask, a pair of disposable non-latex gloves and cleaning wipes, will be handed out as travelers board their flights.

WHICH AIRLINES ARE REQUIRING MASKS FOR FLIGHT ATTENDANTS OR PASSENGERS?

"Our 4,500 Allegiant team members across America are — as always — one hundred percent focused on making sure your travels are as safe and seamless as possible," Chief Operating Officer Scott Sheldon said in a statement. "Whether you need to travel today, or are looking ahead to future vacations and long-overdue visits, we understand that your decision to travel is personal, and many factors are involved. And we know that a healthy environment is at the top of that list.”

“It's personal, and it's critical — for you, and for our dedicated crew members who fly every day."

According to their COVID-19 resource page, Allegiant claims that the carrier is exceeding recommended standards set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting its fleet of aircraft.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

High-touch surfaces like seatbelts, tray tables and restrooms are thoroughly sanitized and disinfected during frequent cleanings, Allegiant says. The airline has also adopted hospital-grade standards in its use of an advanced antimicrobial protectant to sanitize throughout, while disinfectant wipes are kept stocked on all planes – and are available to passengers by request.

In the fight against COVID-19, all food and beverages served in-flight are pre-packaged and factory-sealed, and all in-flight magazines and inserts have been removed from all seatbacks. Crew members are wearing gloves during in-flight service, and social distancing measures are being enforced at check-in, among other measures.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More information regarding the carrier’s COVID-19 health and safety measures are available on its website.