JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Bahamas after smoke reported

A flight from the Dominican Republic to Orlando made an emergency landing in the Bahamas Wednesday morning after the on-board crew reported a smoke in the cargo hold, a report said.

The flight touched down in Nassau soon after it took off when the crew reported the smoke, the Sun Sentinel reported.

Passengers at first evacuated the plane normally, but the captain then made the decision to spring the emergency slides and have the remaining crew members and passengers exit down them.

No injuries were reported during the evacuation, according to the report.

“Initial inspections of the aircraft found no signs of any issues,” JetBlue told the newspaper in an email. “The aircraft will be further inspected and customers are continuing on to Orlando aboard a new aircraft.”

