JetBlue flight delayed after truck carrying toilet waste gets wedged under aircraft

Well, that stinks.

A JetBlue flight heading from New York to Denver was delayed Saturday night after a truck carrying toilet waste crashed into the aircraft.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 5, forcing passengers to get off the plane until the truck could be dislodged from underneath, according to The New York Daily News.

Neither the male driver of the vehicle nor anyone on board the aircraft were injured.

It’s unclear what caused the collision to occur. JetBlue did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

A similar incident occurred a few months ago at another New York airport.

In October 2018, a fuel truck hit the wing of an American Airlines plane with nearly 200 passengers on board, delaying the flight on its way to Miami.