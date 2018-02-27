Jennifer Lawrence shares secret trick for calming flying anxiety

While plane rides can be stressful for many travelers, Jennifer Lawrence seems to have found a new way to deal with the anxiety: Disney movies.

“Thank you, Emma Watson, for 'Beauty and the Beast.' I’ve seen it six or seven times. If anybody has any questions about it, come to me,” Lawrence said in an interview with Vanity Fair.

The actress’ flying fears stem from an incident back in June when a private plane she was on suffered a double engine failure. The failure happened while the plane was 31,000 feet in the air. No one was injured, but the flight from Louisville, Ky. — where her family still lives — to New York was forced to make an emergency landing. Ever since then, Lawrence told Vanity Fair, she watches Disney movies in rotation while flying.

Since the experience, Lawrence has expressed flying anxiety, telling Entertainment Weekly that she even “tried to jump out of an Air France flight once” after feeling “really claustrophobic.”

“I’ve recently had problems with plane anxiety and it’s really similar. I’m not afraid of the airplane, I’m afraid of me on the airplane and losing control of myself,” Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly in September.

Lawrence also spoke to Vanity Fair about her efforts to receive equal pay for her acting work compared to her male colleagues, her past relationship with Mother!director Darren Aronofosky, and President Donald Trump. Though she voiced her support for failed Democratic Hillary Clinton, Lawrence said she understood why Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Here’s "a big powerful man in a nice suit, pointing at you and going, 'I'm going to make you rich,'" Lawrence said of Trump. "It’s so appealing. The Democrats made a huge mistake by chastising the Trump supporters, and that was disgusting to me. Of course they’re not going to vote for Hillary Clinton; they’re going to vote for Donald Trump. You laughed at them when their plight is very real."

This article origianlly appeared on Travel + Leisure