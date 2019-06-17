Instagram couple slammed for asking people to fund 'celebration of life' cycling trip to Africa

An Instagram couple from Germany is getting ridiculed on social media after setting up a GoFundMe page to fund their trip to Africa.

Cat and Elena of the Instagram account Another Beautiful Day have come under fire for requesting 10,000 euros ($11,234) to help them go on a “huge adventure” to Africa starting late July. According to GoFundMe and the couple’s Instagram page, the pair are planning on tandem cycling from the “middle of Germany” toward “Africa, and hopefully beyond.”

The two, who did not give specific destinations, described the vague trip as “a celebration of life.”

“We want to take you all on this huge adventure,” the GoFundMe page read. “A celebration of life, as we ride freely across mountains, by the sea and through metropolitans. We will show the beauty of this planet and its inhabitants, but also the ugliness.”

The pair said the money raised would go toward the bike and gear as well as food, accommodations, Internet, SIM cards in every country, insurance and to cover for emergencies if they arise.

“We hope you all enjoy and learn with us,” the post continued before concluding “Together we can make a difference.”

Since posting the money-seeking post, the couple has been ripped apart for being “narcissist.”

“Or you could tell people to save their money up and go and have the experiences themselves not ‘through you’. Total liberty!” one wrote on Instagram.

“Bums get a job,” one wrote.

“You want people to fund your lifestyle lol. Pathetic. Get jobs and support yourselves. You narcissistic cretins. You're not even raising money for a good cause. You're literally asking people to fund your holiday wtf. What a waste of life you are,” one person harshly stated.

In a follow-up post, Cat tried to play down the negative responses by claiming the couple had the “courage” to ask and accept help. Cat also shared that the couple are currently being funded by his mother – who he described is working two jobs and does not much for herself, The Sun reported.

“Some people are quick to judge and speak. At this very moment we don’t have much, we are accepting money from my mother and also donations but we don’t hide that. This situation is teaching us a lot,” a caption read, along with the hashtag “trying to do something bigger.”

Those on social media continued to slam the couple on all platforms.

“wow , dont you feel ashamed to be such a burden on your mother that is working 2 jobs to support both of your lavish fantasy's ... she already sacrificed so much raising you and providing for you , at that age you should be taking off burdens of her not adding to it,” one person wrote on the GoFundMe.

“Get a couple of jobs and support yourselves!” another commented.

“Posting your holiday photos to Instagram isn't changing the world, it's purely increasing your already inflated sense of self-worth. If you want to plan an epic trip, get a job and earn the money yourselves. No more handouts from Mummy (who is currently working 2 jobs while you post selfies for a living) or expecting strangers to maintain your lifestyle. Time to enter the real world,” one wrote.

Cat posted on the couple’s Instagram that he will be taking a 30-day break from social media to do some “soul searching,” though it was not clear if the monthlong leave was fueled by the response from his followers or if it was previously planned.