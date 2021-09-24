Go inside the famed New York hotel where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly staying

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting New York City on their first major public outing since welcoming their second child.

Harry and Meghan will appear at the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday in Central Park. The event features stars to promote equal access to the coronavirus vaccine. The event aims to have G7 countries and the European Union to share 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to those in need.

Just steps away from the park is The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel where the Sussexes are reportedly staying.

The hotel is home to the famous Bemelmans Bar where the couple is said to have dined on the day of their arrival.

Room rates this weekend at The Carlyle range from $1200 per night for the least expensive available room to $8700 per night for the Central Park Suite. The Presidential Suite is not available to book online for this weekend.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also chose The Carlyle on their 2014 New York City visit. Princess Diana has also been a guest at the hotel.

The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel, opened its doors in 1930. According to its website, "For generations, it has been a home away from home for world leaders, celebrities and sophisticated travelers. Guests indulge in remarkable privacy, luxury and impeccable service at this award-winning property. "

