Idaho's giant beagle statues double as hotel, chainsaw art gallery

This gives new meaning to the phrase “sleeping in the dog house.”

The Dog Bark Park Inn in Cottonwood, Idaho, is part bed-and-breakfast and part dog-lover’s dream-come-true.

The unusual design was dreamed up by husband-and-wife team, and self-taught chainsaw artists, Dennis Sullivan and Frances Conklin in 1997.

CANADIAN THEME PARK'S NEWEST ROLLER COASTER ISN'T FOR THE FAINT OF HEART

“Our ‘big break’ came in 1995 when our carvings were sold on QVC television. We did nothing but carve wooden dogs for 18 months (our children barely remember seeing us during those days!), made what seemed like a bundle of money, invested it all in developing and building Dog Bark Park,” the couple wrote on the Dog Bark Park’s website.

The inn, which has nearly a perfect 5-star rating on its Facebook page, is comprised of two giant dogs — 12-foot tall Toby and the much larger Sweet Willy — though visitors can only sleep in Sweet Willy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The actual “World’s Biggest Beagle” is able to accommodate four people with a queen bed and two twin futon mattresses in the loft area. While there isn’t a TV or phone in the suite, there is free Wi-Fi and a host of other creature comforts like a refrigerator, microwave and coffee pot. Though you may not need to use the kitchenette much, as a complimentary breakfast – which offers traditional continental items, as well as scrumptious homemade granola and fresh-baked pastries — and snacks are provided to guests.

The pet-friendly Dog Bark Park Inn is open to overnight guests April 1 to October 31.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

For those who only have time to stop by, the souvenir shop is open year-round and offer handmade gifts like chainsaw-carved wooden dogs from 60 different breeds. Or, if you think ahead, Dennis and Frances might even be able to make custom carvings based on a photo of your pooch.