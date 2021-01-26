Hyatt to offer free coronavirus testing at all Latin America resorts

COVID testing is the new hospitality.

The ability to get tested while abroad is more important than ever, especially now that many regions, including the United States, are requiring negative test results for arriving travelers.

In an effort to facilitate easier traveler for U.S. citizens returning home from vacations, Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced in a press release that its resorts in Latin America will be offering free COVID-19 tests to its guests. The tests will be complementary (limited to two per guestroom) and conducted on-property.

RYANAIR PULLING CONTROVERSIAL 'JAB AND GO' ADS FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION BY UK STANDARDS AUTHORITY

"Everything we do is grounded in listening and fueled by care," said Hyatt’s Chief Commercial Officer Mark Vondrasek in a press release. "Our new complimentary COVID-19 testing and Travel Delay Rate provide travelers with added confidence, peace of mind and convenience when staying at or considering travel to Hyatt properties in Latin America. We are leading with safety first and wellbeing always with creative, innovative solutions and look forward to expanding testing options to more Hyatt guests and hotels across the Americas and globally in the near future."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All 19 Hyatt resorts in Mexico, Costa Rica, the Caribbean and South America will offer complementary tests, per the press release. The offer will be in effect until at least May 31, 2021. Guests will also have the option to purchase additional tests during their stay.

Hyatt is also offering a travel delay rate to guests forced to extend their stays due to either a positive test result or a delay in receiving the results. These guests will be offered savings between 25-50% on standard rates at full and select-service hotels. They will also receive a 30% discount on food and beverage at the hotel (excluding alcohol).

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The CDC recently expanded requirements for travelers entering the United States, saying that all travelers must provide a negative test for COVID-19 within the three days before their flight to the United States departs.